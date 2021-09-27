Puget Sound Energy is reporting large power outages in rural Thurston County

Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed that a large area of Thurston County was still without power about 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Courtesy

Power was knocked out about noon Monday to large portions of Thurston County, according to Puget Sound Energy.

The utility’s outage map shows power out in East Olympia, as well as in the Tenino, Rainier and Yelm areas.

Roughly 16,000 PSE customers are without power in those four areas, the outage map data show.

The cause of the widespread outage is under investigation. Power is estimated to be restored at 2 p.m. Monday.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 1:11 PM.