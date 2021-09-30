Saint Martin’s abbey creates $4.6 million matching fund to grow endowment

The abbey at Saint Martin’s University has created a $4.6 million matching fund to help grow the university’s endowment, the Lacey-based school announced on Wednesday. Courtesy

The abbey at Saint Martin’s University has created a $4.6 million matching fund to help grow the university’s endowment, the Lacey-based private school announced on Wednesday.

“With the matching fund, we want to honor generous benefactors who share and support Saint Martin’s University’s work,” said Abbot and university Chancellor Marion Nguyen in a statement.

The abbey is a community of 21 monks dedicated to a life of prayer and work, education and service, according to a news release. The abbey founded what was then Saint Martin’s College in 1895 as an extension of its educational mission. Some of the monks, both priests and brothers, continue to serve in teaching and staff positions, while others assist at parishes and hospitals in the Northwest, according to the university.

The abbey’s matching fund will double any new endowments created through one-time, multiyear or estate commitments. Endowments are fully funded at $25,000 and can be created in a variety of ways, according to the release.

“Endowment gifts play a critical role both in terms of scholarship support for our students and in strategic program support in perpetuity,” said Saint Martin’s University President Roy Heynderickx in a statement. “This matching fund will ensure that we continue to strengthen our academic offerings and structures of support while increasing access for current and future Saints.”

To invest in Saint Martin’s future through an endowment and participate in the abbey’s matching gift, contact advancement@stmartin.edu or call 360-438-4366.