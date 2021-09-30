Providence to host hiring events, offer bonuses to fill openings in Olympia, Centralia

Providence of Southwest Washington, operator of hospitals in Olympia and Centralia, is set to host hiring events next week to fill a number of job openings. sbloom@theolympian.com

And to entice applicants, the health care organization is offering a sign-on bonus of $1,000 or more for most positions.

Providence St. Peter Hospital and Providence Centralia are looking to fill positions in dietary, housekeeping, patient transport, security, admitting and all levels of nursing.

The hiring event for the Olympia area is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Avenue SE. In Centralia, it’s set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Providence Professional Center, 1010 S. Scheuber Road.

Applicants, who must be fully vaccinated, are asked to RSVP for the hiring events at Indeed.com. For the Olympia event, go here; for the Centralia event, go here.

