Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper dies of COVID-19
Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper has died after a five-week battle against COVID-19, Lewis County announced in a news release Thursday.
Stamper represented District 3 on the east end of the county. He died Sept. 29 at PeaceHealth Medical Group in Vancouver, Wash. He was 67.
The Chronicle in Centralia reported that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
A former principal, teacher and coach, Stamper served on the BOCC since Jan. 1, 2015. He prided himself on “standing up for the little guy,” protecting the area’s timber interests and promoting economic growth while maintaining the area’s rural feel, according to the county news release.
In addition to his wife, Bobbi Barnes, he is survived by his daughters and their families, as well as his stepson and stepdaughter and their families.
The Lewis County Commission called an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss the steps necessary to fill the vacancy Stamper’s death leaves on the three-member commission.
This story was originally published September 30, 2021 1:02 PM.
