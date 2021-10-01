You might see or smell smoke in south Thurston County this afternoon. Here’s why

Scotch broom erupts into flames during a previous prescribed burn. toverman@theolympian.com

Ecostudies Institute and Center for Natural Lands Management are planning a prescribed burn at 2 p.m. today near the city of Rainier in south Thurston County.

The burn will take place on about 5 acres of the Tenalquot Prairie Preserve near Rainier Road and Military Road. The fire is expected to burn for about 30 minutes. Winds are predicted to be to the north.

The goal of the burn is to control invasive Scotch broom and reduce underbrush to promote habitat restoration for rare species.

To report nuisance smoke during burn, call 360-584-2538.