Saint Martin’s University, police department searching for missing senior

A student from Saint Martin’s University has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 26, according to a post from the university’s Facebook page.

Banna Gebre, 21, is a fourth-year student living in Baran Hall. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She is Black, has black hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen around the Lacey and Olympia area, according to the Facebook post.

Gebre was last seen wearing a lavender zip-up sweater and grey sweatpants, according to a post from the university’s gender & sexuality alliance club.

Information from different sources shows unmatched dates regarding when Gebre was last seen. Gebre was discharged from Providence St. Peter Hospital on Monday, Sept. 27, according to an email from the university.

“We are very concerned about her state of mind and health,” university president Roy Heynderickx wrote in an email.

Gebre’s family reported her missing on Friday, Oct. 1, university spokesperson Genevieve Canceko Chan wrote in an email.

The university is working with its public safety office and the Lacey Police Department to organize search parties, according to the Facebook post.

Gebre’s family organized a search party Saturday near the hospital where she was discharged, according to the university’s email.

People who have information on Gebre’s whereabouts can contact the university’s public safety office at 360-438-4555 or the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:59 PM.