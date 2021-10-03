Tacoma man killed after he is hit by car in Grays Harbor County early Saturday

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A Tacoma man was killed overnight Saturday after he was struck by a car while standing outside his SUV in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol.

The man was identified as Thomas S. Roberts, 49. His 42-year-old female passenger from Puyallup was not injured, according to State Patrol.

About 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Roberts and his passenger had pulled over to the right shoulder of eastbound U.S. 12, near Satsop in Grays Harbor County. The State Patrol described the vehicle as “disabled.”

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Hoquiam man also was headed east on the same highway. Troopers say he drove off the road to the right and crashed into the driver.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 10:41 AM.