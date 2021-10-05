Man’s body found under Olympia bridge early Tuesday

Getty Images

The body of an adult male was found under the Fourth Avenue bridge early Tuesday, and Olympia police are investigating it as a suspicious death.

A witness discovered the body about 1 a.m. and called police. Detectives were then dispatched to the scene to begin investigating, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

He said police are calling the death suspicious because of marks found on the body and the time of death.

“He didn’t die too much earlier from when we found him,” Lower said.

He said police will need the expertise of the Thurston County Coroner’s Office to better understand the marks on the body.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deschutes Parkway was temporarily closed for the investigation. Lower expected the street to reopen about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 9:56 AM.