Local

Popular Lacey business is burglarized. Have you seen the 2 suspects?

The well-known and well-liked Gabi’s Olympic Cards & Comics was burglarized over the weekend, and now Lacey police are asking the public to help identify those involved.
The well-known and well-liked Gabi’s Olympic Cards & Comics was burglarized over the weekend, and now Lacey police are asking the public to help identify those involved. Lacey Police Department Courtesy

The well-known and well-liked Gabi’s Olympic Cards & Comics was burglarized over the weekend, and now Lacey police are asking the public to help identify those involved.

About 2:45 a.m. Saturday, police say the two theft suspects stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, including Pokemon cards, compressors and other goods.

The longtime Lacey business is at 4230 Pacific Ave. SE..

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Read Next
Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 1:33 PM.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service