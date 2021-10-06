Former Washington state ferry finds new home near Whidbey Island

The 310-foot vessel, which spent more than three years at the Port of Olympia, is moored at a private dock in Langley, Whidbey Island. Courtesy

The former Washington state ferry known as the Evergreen State, which spent more than three years in Olympia, has found a new home after it left the port this week, according to those close to the situation.

The 310-foot vessel is now moored at a private dock in Langley, said Stan Reeves, executive director of the Port of South Whidbey.

The vessel is not associated with port operations, Reeves said, but it is located near the port’s South Whidbey Harbor. He described the vessel as less than a quarter of a mile from the harbor.

The ferry is now tied up to a dock operated by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Reeves said.

A call to the business was not immediately returned.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Port of Olympia announced last month that it had terminated its moorage contract with ferry owner Bart Lematta after the port said he had failed to meet the terms of that agreement. He was asked to leave and he did, a tugboat pushing the vessel away from the marine terminal about noon Monday.

The ferry, under a different owner, first arrived at the port in early 2018.

Check back for updates to this story.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 11:55 AM.