A body was found in the woods off Martin Way. Now police want to know how a man died

The Olympia Police Department and Thurston County Coroner are investigating a cause of death for a body that was found in a wooded area in the city Wednesday.
The body of an adult male was found partially submerged in a marshy area about 200 feet from the 3000 block of Martin Way East, near Animal Services, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
He said it appeared the body had been there for a couple of weeks. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The man's identity has not yet been released.
There is no indication of foul play or violence at this time, Olympia police say.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments