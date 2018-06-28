Troopers searching for driver who fled hit-and-run that sent 62-year-old woman to hospital

Troopers are searching for a driver that fled a hit-and-run scene Wednesday afternoon in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 3:20 p.m. on state Route 12, about seven miles west of Mossyrock.
A 62-year-old Morton woman was traveling westbound on Route 12, when an unknown vehicle believed to be a white Pontiac, pulled out in front of her at the Fuller Road intersection.
The unknown vehicle failed to yield the right of way, and collided with the woman's SUV before fleeing the scene. The woman was injured in the crash and transported to Centralia Providence.
Charges are pending as troopers try to locate the unknown driver. Anyone with information about the driver or their whereabouts is asked to call WSP at 360-449-7999.
Comments