Deputies searching for missing teen find body in woods near Randle

Deputies in Lewis County have recovered a body in woods near Randle as part of an investigation into a missing 16-year-old boy.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was last seen Saturday and reported missing by his family Wednesday morning.
He had planned to meet a friend Saturday evening, but the friend, also 16, told deputies the boy never showed up.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies and detectives searching for the boy found the body in a shallow grave on a property belonging to the friend’s relative off Cispus Road.
“It is unknown at this time if the discovery of this gravesite and body are connected to the missing juvenile,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The body has not been identified, and the missing boy’s name was not released.
Investigators are now looking for the friend and his 21-year-old brother.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.
