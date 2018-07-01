Man in wheelchair gets pushed into a 7-Eleven bathroom. Then his car is stolen.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is trying to find Nicolas W. Miller, who allegedly drove off with a paraplegic man's car after leaving him in a convenience store bathroom on Saturday.
Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Miller and his paraplegic acquaintance, stopped at a 7-Eleven on Martin Way. Miller then pushed the man in his wheelchair into the bathroom and shut him inside.
He then fled the store and drove off with the vehicle, including the victim's medication, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Derek Sanders via Thurston County dispatch at 360-704-2740.
Comments