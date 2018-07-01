Man shot in west Olympia after dispute about Facebook

A man in his 20s was shot in the stomach early Sunday morning after the suspect pulled out a gun during a fight, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The man was later taken to an area hospital, likely Providence St. Peter Hospital, where he underwent surgery, Sgt. Carla Carter said Sunday.
About 5 a.m. Sunday, the victim and suspect, and possibly other men, met at an undisclosed park in west Olympia, unhappy about something posted on Facebook. A fight ensued, followed by the shooting.
Few details were shared Sunday because Carter said she did not want to compromise the investigation.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
