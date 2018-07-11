Third arrest made in connection with sexual assault, beating death of Randle teenager

Kindra Rose Adamson, the mother of the two suspects charged last week in the murder and sexual assault of Randle teenager Ben Eastman III, was arrested Tuesday evening in Yakima County, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.
Adamson, 43, was arrested based on her "actions and knowledge of the crime after the homicide, but prior to the arrest of the two suspects," a sheriff's department news release says.
She faces charges of rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.
Adamson's two sons, 21-year-old Jonathan R. Adamson and 16-year-old Benito S. Marquez, were located and arrested on June 29 in Ellensburg by Washington State Patrol.
They were charged in Lewis County Superior Court on July 2 for sexually assaulting, murdering and unlawfully disposing of the body of Eastman, who died of blunt-force trauma to his head.
The brothers were charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of remains.
