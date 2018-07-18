Troopers searching for Olympia man who fled on foot following high-speed car chase

Washington State Patrol is searching for a 47-year-old Olympia man who led troopers on a high-speed car chase through Gray’s Harbor County, abandoned two passengers on the side of the road, crashed, and fled on foot Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers attempted to stop the green 1999 Acura 32TL four-door just before 3:30 p.m. for speeding westbound on State Route 8.
The driver eventually turned right onto Fairgrounds Road near Elma, letting out a man and a woman, both 18 years old from Olympia, on the shoulder before taking off again at high speeds.
Less than a mile down the road, troopers say the driver struck two telephone poles and mailboxes. The vehicle flipped end over end and settled upside down in a roadside ditch.
The driver fled the crash scene on foot and is still at large. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, or if the driver was injured in the crash.
Neither passenger was injured. The car was totaled and impounded.
