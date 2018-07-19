Olympia man eludes troopers in car near casino, injures Yelm woman in rollover crash

An Olympia man was arrested Wednesday morning on State Route 510 near the Nisqually Red Wind Casino for eluding troopers and causing a collision that left a Yelm woman injured, according to Washington State Patrol.
Just before 10:30 a.m., a trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the 25-year-old man fled eastbound toward Yelm. The trooper abandoned his pursuit shortly after due to safety concerns.
The man then crossed the center line in his Honda Accord near Muck Creek Drive Southeast, colliding with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the westbound lanes.
The Jeep, carrying a 59-year-old man and 36-year-old woman from Yelm, rolled in the roadway and settled in the eastbound lanes. The woman, who was the passenger in the Jeep, was injured and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
The Olympia man’s car settled in a ditch near the highway. He was booked into Thurston County Jail where charges are pending.
