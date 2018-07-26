Shelton woman, Belfair man injured in separate DUI crashes in Mason County, troopers say

A 20-year-old Shelton woman and 47-year-old Belfair man were injured in separate crashes Wednesday in Mason County, according to Washington State Patrol. Both single-vehicle crashes involved drugs or alcohol.
The woman, who was a passenger in a Toyota pickup, was transported to Mason General Hospital just after 10 p.m.
A 21-year-old McCleary man was driving the pickup on westbound State Route 108, about six miles east of McCleary. He drifted into the eastbound lane, left the road and collided with a stump on the shoulder.
The driver was not injured, but also taken to Mason General Hospital as a precaution. Charges are under investigation.
The 47-year-old Belfair man was transported to Harrison Hospital in Bremerton at about 4:30 p.m. after crashing on State Route 106, about six miles west of Belfair.
He was traveling eastbound in his Chevrolet cargo van when he overcorrected on a curve, crossed into the westbound lane and hit a fence.
He was treated, released and charged for suspected DUI.
