Be wary of man, woman attempting to sell fake gold near Olympia, deputies say

A man and a woman were caught on surveillance film attempting to sell a fake gold bar near Olympia, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release Thursday.
The man, who is shown wearing a colorful cap with a collared shirt, tie and jacket, told the buyer he had received the gold bar “from a friend who had a lot of them,” the release says.
A woman with long dark hair, wearing what appears to be a sleeveless top, was also pictured.
Also pictured for reference is an authentic gold bar which reads “The Perin Mint Australia” written in a circular crest with a swan in the center. The fake bar the two are attempting to sell has a similar symbol, the release says.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to be aware of these individuals, though they are not currently being sought by law enforcement.
