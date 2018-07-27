A man and woman attempting to sell a fake gold bar are pictured on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Be wary of man, woman attempting to sell fake gold near Olympia, deputies say

By Lauren Smith

July 27, 2018 07:54 AM

A man and a woman were caught on surveillance film attempting to sell a fake gold bar near Olympia, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release Thursday.

The man, who is shown wearing a colorful cap with a collared shirt, tie and jacket, told the buyer he had received the gold bar “from a friend who had a lot of them,” the release says.

A woman with long dark hair, wearing what appears to be a sleeveless top, was also pictured.

Also pictured for reference is an authentic gold bar which reads “The Perin Mint Australia” written in a circular crest with a swan in the center. The fake bar the two are attempting to sell has a similar symbol, the release says.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to be aware of these individuals, though they are not currently being sought by law enforcement.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

