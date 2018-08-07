2 injured in suspected DUI collision in Grays Harbor County, troopers say

A suspected intoxicated driver was involved in a three-car collision that injured him and one other person Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision occurred just after 9 p.m. on State Route 12, about six miles east of Aberdeen.
A 22-year-old Aberdeen man was driving an SUV westbound on State Route 12 when he first struck a tanker truck, then deflected off and hit a pickup truck. The SUV and pickup both rolled after impact.
The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old Montesano man, was injured and transported to Community Hospital in Aberdeen. The driver of the tanker, a 43-year-old Tenino man, was not injured and drove away from the scene, though his vehicle sustained damage.
The Aberdeen man, who is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, suffered injuries and was transported to Community Hospital. He faces vehicular assault charges.
Traffic in the westbound lane of State Route 12 was completely blocked for four hours.
