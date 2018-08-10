Crime

Lawyer says youth soccer club agreed to settle second lawsuit alleging sexual abuse

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 10, 2018 06:00 AM

Black Hills Football Club has agreed to settle another lawsuit involving allegations of sexual abuse by a coach, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

Darrell L. Cochran, who represents the unnamed plaintiff, said the Olympia-area youth soccer club agreed late last month to pay $2.25 million to settle the case against it.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged she was groomed for sex by her coach when she was a teenager playing for Black Hills Football Club and that the club failed to protect her.

A lawyer for the soccer club did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, the club agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle another case involving allegations of sexual abuse by the same coach.

Cochran is also representing a third woman who is suing the club, alleging she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by another coach. That case is ongoing.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869

  Comments  