Suspect arrested after stabbing at Walmart in Lacey, police say

A man was arrested early Monday after police say he stabbed a Walmart employee at the Lacey story on Galaxy Drive Northeast.
The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday while the employee was on break. Lacey police Det. Jon Mason said the suspect approached the man, accused him of being involved with the suspect’s wife or girlfriend and then stabbed him.
The victim was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and is expected to recover, Mason said.
The 47-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and booked into the Thurston County jail, according to the jail log.
The man was scheduled to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.
According to court documents, the victim was stabbed several times in his neck, abdomen and forearm. He told police he did not know the suspect.
Comments