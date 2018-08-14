Reward for information about string of cat killings raised again, this time to $20,000

The Humane Society of the United States is offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a suspected serial cat killer in Thurston County.

The contribution brings the total reward to $20,000 as of Monday, up from $15,000 late last week.

Since October, seven cat corpses have been found mutilated by what authorities believe is a serial cat killer. The killings have gained national attention, with the public, PETA, Pasado’s Safe Haven and even a local news anchor adding to the reward fund.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact Thurston County Animal Services at 360-352-2510.

