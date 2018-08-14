Olly was found strangled and mutilated to death.
Olly was found strangled and mutilated to death. Pasado’s Safe Haven Pasado’s Safe Haven
Olly was found strangled and mutilated to death. Pasado’s Safe Haven Pasado’s Safe Haven

Crime

Reward for information about string of cat killings raised again, this time to $20,000

By Danielle Derrickson

dderrickson@theolympian.com

August 14, 2018 11:53 AM

The Humane Society of the United States is offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a suspected serial cat killer in Thurston County.

The contribution brings the total reward to $20,000 as of Monday, up from $15,000 late last week.

Since October, seven cat corpses have been found mutilated by what authorities believe is a serial cat killer. The killings have gained national attention, with the public, PETA, Pasado’s Safe Haven and even a local news anchor adding to the reward fund.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact Thurston County Animal Services at 360-352-2510.

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.

By

Related stories from The Olympian

  Comments  