WSP investigating possible abduction of 3 people at Heritage Park

Washington State Patrol is investigating a possible abduction at Heritage Park in Olympia on Wednesday.
According to a WSP news release, the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Power House Road. The suspects were gone by the time a trooper arrived.
Witnesses said five to six men dressed in white plastic jumpsuits and hoods grabbed three victims and restrained them with zip ties. According to witnesses, the victims were asking for help and for someone to call 911. One of the victims was a girl between the ages of 4 and 6, according to witnesses.
The suspects’ vehicle was described as a red Ford pickup with a matching canopy and a gray or white hood with Washington or Oregon license plates.
The WSP detectives who arrived on scene canvassed the area for evidence and talked with witnesses.
WSP is asking anyone who was in the area before, during or after this time or who might have information on the victims or suspects to contact the WSP Criminal Investigation Division at 360-704-2959 or sistips@wsp.wa.gov.
