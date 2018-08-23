Two more mutilated cats found in Thurston County, deputies say

The number of mutilated cats found in Thurston County now stands at 11 after two more were found Wednesday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced.

One of the cats found Wednesday had its spine removed and was put on display, which is consistent with most of the previous cat mutilations, Lt. Tim Rudloff said Thursday. The second cat was not found that way, he said.

“It did not fit the profile, but was found mutilated,” Rudloff said.

The sheriff’s office also announced Thursday that a detective from its major crimes division has been assigned to the case and will work with Thurston County Animal Services, and others, to solve the crimes, which have occurred at various locations in the county.

“TCSO is extremely concerned that such a predator is lurking and committing such vile crimes in our community,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Of the lastest victims, the first cat was found on display about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast in the Land Yacht Harbor RV park. The cat’s owner has been located and notified.

The second cat was discovered at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of School Street Southeast on the grounds of the Andrews United Methodist Church. The owner of that cat is still not known.

The two cats found Wednesday were only the latest in a growing list of serial cat mutilations.

The ninth mutilated cat was found Monday just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Lilly Road Southeast.

Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello told The Olympian it was unclear whether its death is connected to the series of other cat mutilations and deaths, although police and Animal Services are investigating.

A kitten was recently found beheaded, but it’s also unclear whether its death was linked to the other seven. With the first seven, the killer removed the cats’ spines and left the cats’ bodies on public display in parks or front yards.

Anyone with information about these cat mutilations is asked to call either Det. Ben Elkins at 360-786-5279 or Det. Carrie Nastansky at 360-786-5610.