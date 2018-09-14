Man accused of hitting another in the head with baseball bat

Olympia police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday accused of hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat.
Police were called at about 6 a.m. to a wooded area near the 3200 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast for a report of an assault. Police say a man with “significant head injuries” told them he was hit in the head with a baseball bat.
The suspect was booked into the Thurston County jail, accused of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.
The victim was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
