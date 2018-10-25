Teen arrested after police say they found sexually explicit photos, videos on his phone

An 18-year-old student at Centralia High School is under arrest after police say they found sexually explicit photos and videos of underage girls on his cellphone.
The teen was booked into the Lewis County Jail on Wednesday, accused of multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest follows a four-month-long investigation by Centralia police and Centralia’s school resource officer, according to police.
Detectives have identified four of the girls on the phone. They range in age from 15 to 17 years old.
Others have not yet been identified.
Comments