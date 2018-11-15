Detectives say the suspect gave a man methadone for his birthday. The man died, and now the suspect is under arrest.

A 37-year-old man is under arrest after detectives say he gave his prescription methadone as a birthday present to another man who then died of a drug overdose.
According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect visited the victim back in January on the victim’s birthday. The victim had just been released from rehab and was trying to stop using drugs.
According to a news release, “the suspect gave the victim his prescription methadone as a birthday present. The amount that the suspect shared was too much for his friend’s system and the victim overdosed.”
Methadone is a synthetic opioid used to treat opioid addiction.
Toxicology reports came back Thursday indicating his cause of death was “directly correlated” with the methadone. The suspect was arrested Thursday and booked into the Thurston County jail, accused of controlled substance homicide.
