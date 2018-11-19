kali9 Getty Images
Police investigating suspected homicide-suicide in northwest Olympia

By Abby Spegman

November 19, 2018 01:30 PM

Police in Olympia say a 66-year-old man shot a 67-year-old woman and a pet dog at their home before turning the gun on himself last week.

About 8:45 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to the home on the 2000 block of Cooper Crest Street Northwest after a call was made to 911 but the caller didn’t say anything, according to Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower. There was no answer at the door but police looked in a window and saw the woman and blood around her.

The coroner’s office Monday identified her as Sharilyn M. Ketola, 67, of Olympia. She died of a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as James R. Wavrin, 66, of Olympia. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lower said police found a shotgun next to him.

Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide-suicide. Lower said the man and woman, who lived together, were not known to local police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.

