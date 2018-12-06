Lacey police searching for armed carjacking suspect

Update: Saint Martin’s campus is on a full lockdown as of 4:32 p.m. The university tweeted police tracking a suspect moved closer to campus.
Police in Lacey say there were two attempted two carjackings in the area of Third Avenue Southeast and College Street Southeast on Thursday afternoon.
The suspect was described as a 30-year-old white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing jean shorts and Nike sweatshirt with a tattoo on his neck.
Police tweeted anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him and instead call 911.
Saint Martin’s University was put on a modified lockdown while police searched the area. Exterior building doors were locked and no one was allowed to enter or exit buildings.
This story will be updated.
Comments