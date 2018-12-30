2-car crash in Parkland closes street, sends one vehicle into apartment building

A two-car collision in Parkland Sunday morning closed a street in both directions and sent one vehicle into an apartment building, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident at 112th Street South at A Street South.
King 5 reports the crash was the result of a domestic violence situation. A man was served with a restraining order on Friday, then saw the woman Sunday morning in her vehicle and allegedly rammed it, according to King 5.
Both were taken to an area hospital, according to King 5.
Check back for updates to this story.
