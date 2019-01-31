Woman arrested after Aberdeen hotel worker found dead, police say

Police in Aberdeen say a hotel worker was found dead Wednesday afternoon and another woman is under arrest.
Emergency crews called to the Aberdeen Guesthouse Inn about 4 p.m. found a woman in her mid-50s dead in lobby. Police said her injuries were “consistent with a bladed object.”
About 20 minutes later, police responded to a call a few blocks away involving another woman with blood on her hands. Police said the 35-year-old Aberdeen resident had small cuts on her hands and was arrested in connection with the homicide investigation.
That investigation is ongoing.
