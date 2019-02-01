Hate crime charge possible after fight outside Olympia gay bar

An Olympia man could be charged with a hate crime following a fight outside an Olympia gay bar this week.
Dwayne Houston, 35, was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of malicious harassment, Washington’s hate-crime law, and other crimes.
The incident happened about 12 a.m. Thursday. According to a police report, Houston allegedly followed people as they walked out of Jake’s on 4th and shouted anti-gay slurs. Witnesses told police Houston then assaulted multiple people and also shouted racial slurs.
When police searched Houston, they found a white substance believed to be cocaine, according to the report.
On Thursday afternoon, a Thurston County Superior Court commissioner found probable cause for three charges — second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and malicious harassment — and set bail at $25,000.
Houston is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 12.
