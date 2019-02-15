Did you get a call from Olympia’s utilities dept.? It could be a scam, city warns

The city of Olympia is warning residents about a rash of fraudulent phone calls claiming to be from the city’s utilities department.
According to the city’s warning, the calls say the resident’s water will soon be shut off if they don’t pay their bill.
The city is encouraging people who get calls like this to not pay the caller and instead call the utilities department at 360-753-8340 during business hours to confirm their account status.
