Tim Eyman is being investigated for theft after Office Depot incident, Lacey police say

Tim Eyman, the anti-tax activist and initiative promoter, is being investigated for misdemeanor theft after he allegedly stole a $70 chair from an Office Depot store in Lacey this week.

According to Lacey police, officers were called to the store on Sleater Kinney Road Southeast shortly after noon Wednesday. Store employees said they noticed the office chair was missing from a display near the front door and from surveillance video identified the suspect as Eyman, according to Sgt. Jaime Newcomb.

Police watched the video and came to the same conclusion, Newcomb said. They have since forwarded their report to city prosecutors.

Lacey City Attorney David Schneider said Friday afternoon a decision about whether to charge Eyman has not been made.

“We’ll make a charging decision after we get everything, but that’s not going to done today,” Schneider said.