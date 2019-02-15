Crime

Tim Eyman is being investigated for theft after Office Depot incident, Lacey police say

By Abby Spegman

February 15, 2019 03:45 PM

Tim Eyman looks on from the gallery during a hearing in King County Superior Court in this 2016 file photo.
Tim Eyman looks on from the gallery during a hearing in King County Superior Court in this 2016 file photo. Elaine Thompson AP
Tim Eyman looks on from the gallery during a hearing in King County Superior Court in this 2016 file photo. Elaine Thompson AP

Tim Eyman, the anti-tax activist and initiative promoter, is being investigated for misdemeanor theft after he allegedly stole a $70 chair from an Office Depot store in Lacey this week.

According to Lacey police, officers were called to the store on Sleater Kinney Road Southeast shortly after noon Wednesday. Store employees said they noticed the office chair was missing from a display near the front door and from surveillance video identified the suspect as Eyman, according to Sgt. Jaime Newcomb.

Police watched the video and came to the same conclusion, Newcomb said. They have since forwarded their report to city prosecutors.

Lacey City Attorney David Schneider said Friday afternoon a decision about whether to charge Eyman has not been made.

“We’ll make a charging decision after we get everything, but that’s not going to done today,” Schneider said.

Related stories from The Olympian

politics-government

editorials

Abby Spegman

Abby Spegman joined The Olympian in 2017. She covers the city of Olympia and a little bit of everything else. She previously worked at newspapers in Oregon, New Hampshire and Hawaii.

  Comments  