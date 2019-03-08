Shooting death near Grand Mound overnight investigated as a homicide

The death of a man shot in a residential neighborhood near Grand Mound late Thursday is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a home on Shamon Court Southwest near 201st Avenue Southwest, according to county dispatch.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot multiple times, according to Lt. Tim Rudloff. The man’s name was not immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing.
