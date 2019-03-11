Suspect in Grand Mound shooting now behind bars in Thurston County

The suspect in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Grand Mound last week is now behind bars in Thurston County.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Centralia, was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Thurston County jail on a second-degree murder charge, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Pedro Beltran Palomares, 27, was found inside a home on the 20000 block of Shamon Court Southwest near 201st Avenue Southwest shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Beltran and the suspect “were acquaintances who had been partying and drinking” that night when they got into a verbal argument and Beltran was shot.
The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening “a person of strong interest as being the shooter” was already jailed for an unrelated crime.
He was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday by a Washington State Patrol trooper on suspicion of driving under the influence and spent the weekend in the Lewis County jail before being moved to Thurston County’s jail Monday.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance Friday morning and was scheduled to appear in a Thurston County courtroom Monday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office says it does not expect to make any other arrests in the case.
