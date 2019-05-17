Intruder shot after forcing his way into a home near Black Lake, deputies say

The shooting happened at a home on Tennis Court Southwest near Black Lake. Thurston County Sheriff's Office

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies say a man who forced his way into a home near Tumwater Friday afternoon and was shot by the homeowner is expected to survive.

The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday on Tennis Court Southwest off Fairview Road Southwest at the south end of Black Lake.

The homeowner discovered the man taking food out of a refrigerator on the home’s back porch, said Lt. Tim Rudloff. The homeowner told the man to leave but he refused and forced his way into the house.

That is when the homeowner took out a gun and shot him once in the chest. The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

Rudloff said the homeowner will not face criminal charges since he was defending himself, but that the man who was shot could face a burglary charge.