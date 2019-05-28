Woman arrested following shooting at State Ave. home, police say

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested late Monday after a standoff with Olympia police who allege she shot her ex-boyfriend earlier in the day.

Police were called to Providence St. Peter Hospital about 6 p.m. for a report of a 36-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his legs and hip, according to Lt. Paul Lower. He is expected to recover.

The man told police the shooting happened at a home on the 2400 block of State Avenue Northeast. Lower said the man was arguing with his ex-girlfriend when she allegedly shot him.

When police arrived at the home the woman would not come out. A SWAT team was called in and area roads were blocked off until about 11 p.m. when she eventually came out, according to Lower.

She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault domestic violence and a weapons offense. According to the jail booking log, she had warrants for other domestic violence related charges.

She is scheduled to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon.