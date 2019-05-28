Crime
Woman arrested following shooting at State Ave. home, police say
A 34-year-old woman was arrested late Monday after a standoff with Olympia police who allege she shot her ex-boyfriend earlier in the day.
Police were called to Providence St. Peter Hospital about 6 p.m. for a report of a 36-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his legs and hip, according to Lt. Paul Lower. He is expected to recover.
The man told police the shooting happened at a home on the 2400 block of State Avenue Northeast. Lower said the man was arguing with his ex-girlfriend when she allegedly shot him.
When police arrived at the home the woman would not come out. A SWAT team was called in and area roads were blocked off until about 11 p.m. when she eventually came out, according to Lower.
She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault domestic violence and a weapons offense. According to the jail booking log, she had warrants for other domestic violence related charges.
She is scheduled to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon.
