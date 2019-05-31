Police investigating overnight shooting in wooded area off Pacific Ave.

Olympia police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting overnight near Pacific Avenue Southeast.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, multiple 911 callers reported hearing an argument and then gunshots in the wooded area between Pacific Avenue and Martin Way East, home to several homeless camps.

A man who was shot in the abdomen was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and is in critical condition, said Lt. Paul Lower.

Police were still on scene Friday morning. Lower said investigators were trying to get information from the victim.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police from Lacey and Tumwater and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded overnight to help search the wooded area. Lower said some witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots but no other victims were located.