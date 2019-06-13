Man arrested after police say he ran naked through Heritage Park Fountain

A 34-year-old man could be charged with felony indecent exposure after Olympia police say he ran naked through Heritage Park Fountain while children were playing Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the fountain in downtown Olympia shortly after 7 p.m. Parents told police the man was naked and running in and out of the fountain, though not interacting with any children, according to Lt. Paul Lower.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of indecent exposure, which is typically a misdemeanor but can be a class C felony if the suspect has been convicted of a sex offense.

In this case, the suspect is a registered sex offender in Oregon, where online court records show he was convicted of third-degree rape in 2016.