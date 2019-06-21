Crime
Authorities rescue dozens of animals from Shelton area home
Authorities have rescued a horse, chickens and more than two dozen cats from a Shelton area home and arrested two people suspected of animal cruelty.
KOMO-TV reports Mason County deputies arrested two people, including a 90-year-old, on Thursday after recovering the animals at a home off Lynch Road.
Authorities say they launched an investigation after neighbors reported problems with the animals.
Authorities found 27 cats, seven chickens and two horses. One horse was determined to be too sick and was euthanized, the television station reported.
KOMO-TV said the 90-year-old suspect had been charged with animal cruelty twice before, in 1990 and 1994.
