Authorities rescue dozens of animals from Shelton area home

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Authorities have rescued a horse, chickens and more than two dozen cats from a Shelton area home and arrested two people suspected of animal cruelty.

KOMO-TV reports Mason County deputies arrested two people, including a 90-year-old, on Thursday after recovering the animals at a home off Lynch Road.

Authorities say they launched an investigation after neighbors reported problems with the animals.

Authorities found 27 cats, seven chickens and two horses. One horse was determined to be too sick and was euthanized, the television station reported.

KOMO-TV said the 90-year-old suspect had been charged with animal cruelty twice before, in 1990 and 1994.