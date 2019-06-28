Shelton man arrested after allegedly posing as a cop

A Shelton man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly posed as a police officer and made traffic stops in the area.

According to Shelton police, the suspect was reportedly driving a black Ford Crown Victoria with antennas, a prisoner cage and a police-style bumper, similar to an unmarked police cruiser. He allegedly made traffic stops in and around Shelton wearing a uniform similar to a law enforcement officer and claimed to be a reserve officer.

The man was booked into the Mason County jail on a criminal impersonation charge.

It is not illegal to have a vehicle that looks like an unmarked police car, but it is a crime to falsely represent yourself as a law enforcement officer, said Shelton police Capt. Mike Fiola.

Anyone who thinks they were stopped by someone impersonating an officer is asked to contact Shelton police at 360-426-4441.