Crime
Shelton man arrested after allegedly posing as a cop
A Shelton man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly posed as a police officer and made traffic stops in the area.
According to Shelton police, the suspect was reportedly driving a black Ford Crown Victoria with antennas, a prisoner cage and a police-style bumper, similar to an unmarked police cruiser. He allegedly made traffic stops in and around Shelton wearing a uniform similar to a law enforcement officer and claimed to be a reserve officer.
The man was booked into the Mason County jail on a criminal impersonation charge.
It is not illegal to have a vehicle that looks like an unmarked police car, but it is a crime to falsely represent yourself as a law enforcement officer, said Shelton police Capt. Mike Fiola.
Anyone who thinks they were stopped by someone impersonating an officer is asked to contact Shelton police at 360-426-4441.
Comments