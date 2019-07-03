Crime
Rocks thrown through windows at 2 downtown Olympia businesses
At least two downtown Olympia businesses are dealing with broken windows today. According to the Olympia Police Department, rocks were thrown through the windows of Wicked Pies Pizzeria on Franklin Street Southeast and The Society Bar & Nightclub on Fourth Avenue East Wednesday morning.
Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian that police were dispatched to Wicked Pies at about 4:20 a.m., and that witnesses said they saw a car drive by while somebody in the car threw rocks through the pizzeria’s window. Lower said no one entered the building after breaking the glass.
At about 9 a.m., Lower said a report came in that there were holes in The Society’s front and back windows. Again, Lower said it appears somebody threw rocks.
Lower said it appears the two incidents may be related.
“It looks like someone was driving a car through downtown and throwing rocks through business windows,” Lower said.
OPD is walking through downtown to check whether other businesses were damaged.
The department requests that anyone with information regarding these crimes or information on other businesses impacted call the general number for patrol services: 360-753-8300.
This story will be updated.
