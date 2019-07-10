Crime
New information in Nancy Moyer case prompts search of Tenino area home
New information related to the disappearance of Nancy Moyer more than a decade ago has led investigators to search a home near Tenino, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Moyer disappeared from her Tenino area home in March 2009 and is presumed dead. No arrests were made, though investigators determined foul play was involved.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced “new information came to light” that led detectives to a home on the 16500 block of Sheldon Lane Southwest outside Tenino.
They searched the home Wednesday.
“This investigation is ongoing and new information will be provided as it becomes available,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated.
