No charges filed yet against suspect in Nancy Moyer case

Thurston County Sheriff announces ‘person of interest’ in 10-year-old Nancy Moyer case Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza discusses the investigation into the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer at a July 11, 2019 press conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza discusses the investigation into the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer at a July 11, 2019 press conference.

Thurston County prosecutors say they are holding off filing charges against the man arrested last week in connection with the death of Nancy Moyer, who disappeared in 2009.

But Eric L. Roberts, 53, who allegedly confessed to killing Moyer, could be back in court Tuesday or Wednesday on unrelated charges.

Authorities say Roberts was arrested Monday on weapons charges based on evidence detectives found at his home. Charges related to Moyer’s death will not be filed until the ongoing investigation is complete, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Jeffery Lippert said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roberts was arrested on last week on suspicion of murder after he allegedly called 911 and told the dispatcher he killed Moyer, according to court documents. He later recanted his statements.

Investigators searched his property near Tenino last week. Roberts was Moyer’s former neighbor and coworker at the state Department of Ecology, according to Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza.

Moyer was reported missing in March 2009. She is presumed dead, though her body was never found.