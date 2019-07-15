Crime
No charges filed yet against suspect in Nancy Moyer case
Thurston County prosecutors say they are holding off filing charges against the man arrested last week in connection with the death of Nancy Moyer, who disappeared in 2009.
But Eric L. Roberts, 53, who allegedly confessed to killing Moyer, could be back in court Tuesday or Wednesday on unrelated charges.
Authorities say Roberts was arrested Monday on weapons charges based on evidence detectives found at his home. Charges related to Moyer’s death will not be filed until the ongoing investigation is complete, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Jeffery Lippert said.
Roberts was arrested on last week on suspicion of murder after he allegedly called 911 and told the dispatcher he killed Moyer, according to court documents. He later recanted his statements.
Investigators searched his property near Tenino last week. Roberts was Moyer’s former neighbor and coworker at the state Department of Ecology, according to Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza.
Moyer was reported missing in March 2009. She is presumed dead, though her body was never found.
