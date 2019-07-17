Residents woke up to flat tires in one southwest Olympia neighborhood

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police say someone slashed the tires on a dozen vehicles in a southwest Olympia neighborhood overnight.

It happened between 2 and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Woodbury Crossing development near Mud Bay Road Northwest and Kaiser Road Southwest, according to police.

Tires were slashed on a dozen vehicles parked in driveways and on the street. Someone searched through another three vehicles, and a soft bed cover on a truck also was slashed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.