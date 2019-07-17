Crime
Residents woke up to flat tires in one southwest Olympia neighborhood
Police say someone slashed the tires on a dozen vehicles in a southwest Olympia neighborhood overnight.
It happened between 2 and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Woodbury Crossing development near Mud Bay Road Northwest and Kaiser Road Southwest, according to police.
Tires were slashed on a dozen vehicles parked in driveways and on the street. Someone searched through another three vehicles, and a soft bed cover on a truck also was slashed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.
