Argument over motor home led to shooting near Olympia, Sheriff’s Office says

Investigators say a man was shot early Thursday near Olympia following a confrontation with neighbors over his motor home.

The shooting happened about 6 a.m. on 20th Lane Northwest off of Overhulse Road Northwest after a neighbor spotted the motor home allegedly dumping raw sewage.

“She alerted other neighbors in the area, which led to a confrontation in the roadway,” said Lt. Ray Brady with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

When the man in the motor home tried to drive away, another neighbor allegedly took out a gun and fire several shots, one of which hit the man, according to Brady.

The 45-year-old man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in stable condition, and Brady said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies have detained the alleged shooter, a 57-year-old man, while they investigate.

Brady said it appeared the man who was shot was living in the motor home. Neighbors told investigators they had seen a motor home dumping raw sewage in the area before, though it was not immediately clear that was the same motor home.

TCSO is on scene on 20th and Overhulse NW for a shooting investigation. Victim is described as in stable condition. More information to follow shortly. Lt. Brady is point of contact for media inquiries. — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) August 1, 2019





