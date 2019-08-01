Crime
Argument over motor home led to shooting near Olympia, Sheriff’s Office says
Investigators say a man was shot early Thursday near Olympia following a confrontation with neighbors over his motor home.
The shooting happened about 6 a.m. on 20th Lane Northwest off of Overhulse Road Northwest after a neighbor spotted the motor home allegedly dumping raw sewage.
“She alerted other neighbors in the area, which led to a confrontation in the roadway,” said Lt. Ray Brady with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
When the man in the motor home tried to drive away, another neighbor allegedly took out a gun and fire several shots, one of which hit the man, according to Brady.
The 45-year-old man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in stable condition, and Brady said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Deputies have detained the alleged shooter, a 57-year-old man, while they investigate.
Brady said it appeared the man who was shot was living in the motor home. Neighbors told investigators they had seen a motor home dumping raw sewage in the area before, though it was not immediately clear that was the same motor home.
