Tumwater man arrested following suspected hit-and-run

A Tumwater man was arrested Wednesday following a suspected hit-and-run crash near Olympia, according to Washington State Patrol.

It happened about 8:40 a.m. on Route 8 about 10 miles west of Olympia. According to State Patrol, the 74-year-old man was driving south on Summit Lake Road Northwest approaching state Route 8, which was closed for construction.

After he continued beyond road closures signs, a pedestrian who attempted to stop the vehicle was hit, according to State Patrol.

The Tumwater man allegedly left the scene but was stopped soon after and arrested.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man from Centralia, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The driver and his passenger, a 73-year-old woman, were not injured.

